India's Aviation Sector Soars: Modi Calls for Investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a compelling call for investments in India's burgeoning civil aviation sector, emphasizing its significant transformation over the past ten years. During his virtual address at Wings India 2026, Modi pointed out the vast growth potential of civil aviation in the country.

Highlighting the ambition to develop more than 400 airports by 2047, Modi asserted that India is evolving into a major global aviation hub. He stressed the need for India to become self-reliant concerning aviation-related requirements.

With ongoing reforms, India is poised to become a crucial aviation gateway between the Global South and the world. This shift presents ample opportunities for investors and manufacturers in the aviation industry, Modi remarked.

