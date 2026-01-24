Inferno Engulfs Bariyatu Tyre Yard
A fire erupted at a scrap tyre yard within the Bariyatu military firing range. No injuries were reported, but the blaze prompted swift action from emergency responders. Authorities are investigating the cause as they managed to contain the flames with numerous fire tenders at the scene.
A blaze erupted at a scrap tyre yard situated inside the Bariyatu military firing range on Saturday afternoon, with police confirming no injuries occurred during the incident.
The fire started around 1 pm, casting dense black smoke over the area within the Sadar police station's jurisdiction.
Officer-in-charge Kuldeep Kumar stated that a dozen fire tenders were promptly dispatched to control the fire. The expansive yard, littered with hundreds of scrap tyres, became an inferno whose cause remains under investigation.
