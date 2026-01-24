Inferno Engulfs Bariyatu Tyre Yard

A blaze erupted at a scrap tyre yard situated inside the Bariyatu military firing range on Saturday afternoon, with police confirming no injuries occurred during the incident.

The fire started around 1 pm, casting dense black smoke over the area within the Sadar police station's jurisdiction.

Officer-in-charge Kuldeep Kumar stated that a dozen fire tenders were promptly dispatched to control the fire. The expansive yard, littered with hundreds of scrap tyres, became an inferno whose cause remains under investigation.

