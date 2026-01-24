Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Bariyatu Tyre Yard

A fire erupted at a scrap tyre yard within the Bariyatu military firing range. No injuries were reported, but the blaze prompted swift action from emergency responders. Authorities are investigating the cause as they managed to contain the flames with numerous fire tenders at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:30 IST
Inferno Engulfs Bariyatu Tyre Yard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted at a scrap tyre yard situated inside the Bariyatu military firing range on Saturday afternoon, with police confirming no injuries occurred during the incident.

The fire started around 1 pm, casting dense black smoke over the area within the Sadar police station's jurisdiction.

Officer-in-charge Kuldeep Kumar stated that a dozen fire tenders were promptly dispatched to control the fire. The expansive yard, littered with hundreds of scrap tyres, became an inferno whose cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026