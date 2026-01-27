Blaze Engulfs Pencil Factory on Jammu-Poonch Highway

A devastating fire engulfed a pencil factory situated along the Jammu-Poonch national highway on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported from the incident, which erupted at Talab Tillo around 4:05 pm, according to the fire and emergency services.

Efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the flames with 10 fire tenders deployed. The cause of the inferno remains unknown while authorities work to assess the extent of property loss.

