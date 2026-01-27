Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Pencil Factory on Jammu-Poonch Highway

A pencil factory near the Jammu-Poonch highway caught fire, requiring 10 fire tenders to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unidentified, and the extent of property loss is yet to be assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:40 IST
Blaze Engulfs Pencil Factory on Jammu-Poonch Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a pencil factory situated along the Jammu-Poonch national highway on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported from the incident, which erupted at Talab Tillo around 4:05 pm, according to the fire and emergency services.

Efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the flames with 10 fire tenders deployed. The cause of the inferno remains unknown while authorities work to assess the extent of property loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026