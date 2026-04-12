Stalemate in Iran-US Talks: No Agreement Reached
After 21 hours of intense negotiations, discussions between Iran and the United States concluded without reaching an agreement, according to JD Vance. The prolonged talks underscore ongoing tensions and the complexities of finding common ground between the two nations on critical diplomatic issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
After an exhausting 21-hour negotiation, discussions between Iran and the United States ended without a breakthrough, according to a statement by JD Vance.
The lengthy talks highlight the persistent challenges and diplomatic strains between the two countries, reflecting their deep-rooted differences on significant global issues.
As both sides grapple to bridge divides, the failed discussions emphasize the complexities involved in addressing long-standing political and strategic disagreements.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- talks
- agreement
- JD Vance
- negotiations
- diplomatic
- strain
- politics
- international
ALSO READ
No agreement between Iran and US after 21 hours of talks: JD Vance.
Historic US-Iran Negotiations Amidst Rising Tensions
World on Edge: Protests, Negotiations, and Landmark Events Unfold
High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks: A Diplomatic Dance to End a War
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Effigy of Netanyahu Exploded in Spain