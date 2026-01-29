Rising Services Exports: India's Growth Anchor Amid Tariff Uncertainties

India's services exports have emerged as a significant stabilizing force in the country's economic landscape, especially amidst ongoing trade uncertainties. According to the Economic Survey, these exports have partially offset the volatility experienced in goods exports due to heightened tariffs, notably from the US.

In the fiscal year 2025, India's services exports reached a record high of USD 387.5 billion, marking a robust 13.6% increase compared to the previous year. This achievement underscores India's growing reputation as a global hub for technology, business, and professional services.

Software services, which constitute over 40% of the total services exports, continue to drive this growth. Even as global goods trade faces challenges due to policy uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions, India's services sector provides a crucial buffer for its economy.