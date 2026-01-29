India's Soaring Skies: Aviation Market Set for Massive Expansion

India's aviation market is on the brink of a significant transformation, poised to become the third largest in the world. Airbus officials announced at Wings India 2026 that the country's aircraft fleet is expected to triple in size from the current 850 to 2,250 by 2035.

This expansion comes as a result of increased passenger traffic and the aspirations of Indian airlines to establish a stronger presence on international routes. Airbus has received substantial orders, with Indian carriers already accounting for a backlog of 1,250 aircraft, primarily Airbus models.

Additionally, the nation plans to construct 50 more airports, expanding its total to 200 within the next decade. This will support not only passenger growth but also a significant boost in cargo capacity. To manage this scaled-up aviation landscape, India will require an increase in pilots and technical staff, signaling a new era of growth for India's aviation industry.

