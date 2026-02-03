Historic Trade Triumph: India's Game-Changing Deal with the US

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that India has secured a favorable trade deal with the United States, surpassing its competitors while protecting interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Details of the agreement will be unveiled in an upcoming Indo-US joint statement. Goyal criticized Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly misleading the public about the deal, accusing them of having a negative outlook towards India's progress.

Goyal credited the success of the trade deal to the rapport between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump. He highlighted the resultant reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, from 50% to 18%, forecasting that the deal would unlock vast opportunities for various sectors in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)