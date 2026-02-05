Left Menu

Government Lifts Wheat Stock Limit Amid Surplus Supply and Declining Prices

The government has lifted stockholding limits on wheat as domestic stocks are surplus and wholesale prices decline. The decision was made to ensure ample availability ahead of the festive season. Wheat acreage and private stock reports indicate a robust supply, with prices showing a downward trend.

The government announced on Thursday that it has lifted the stockholding limits on wheat, citing a surplus supply and declining prices in the wholesale market. The limits, originally imposed in May 2025 to prevent hoarding and control prices, have been removed ahead of the festive season.

According to the Food Ministry, the current wheat stock with private entities is about 81 lakh tonnes, significantly higher than the previous year and demonstrating a comfortable supply situation. The government's decision comes in response to improved availability and the continued preference of farmers for wheat cultivation, supported by assured MSP and procurement prospects.

Price data indicates that wheat prices are decreasing, with wholesale rates falling from Rs 2,970.10 per quintal last year to around Rs 2,852.30 at present. This trend suggests subdued demand and excess supply in the domestic market. The Department of Food and Public Distribution continues to monitor prices and stock to ensure steady availability across the country.

