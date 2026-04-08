Ceasefire Sends Energy Stocks Sliding as Oil Prices Drop

Energy stocks in the United States and Europe experienced a significant decline on Wednesday, following a ceasefire in the Middle East that lowered oil prices, previously inflated by supply disruption fears through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil fell below $100 per barrel as President Trump agreed to a two-week suspension of strikes on Iran, contingent on the reopening of the strategic waterway. Analysts, including Achilleas Georgolopoulos from brokerage XM, caution that market sentiments remain fragile, influenced by developments in ceasefire negotiations.

The stabilization effort in the region saw Brent crude hitting its lowest price in near a month. Energy equities, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, saw substantial losses as the sector digested the pause in conflict, impacting both production and investor confidence. Meanwhile, airlines benefited from falling oil costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)