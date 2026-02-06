NCW Urges Sensitivity in Media Reports Following False Assault Claims
The National Commission for Women (NCW) urges sensitive reporting in rape cases following unsubstantiated claims of a minor’s assault at the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara festival in Telangana. A recent visit to Mulugu district confirmed the reports as rumors, prompting calls for responsible journalism to prevent misinformation spread.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has appealed to the media for sensitive and responsible reporting of rape cases. This follows an incident where unfounded allegations of a minor's sexual assault emerged during the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara festival in Telangana's Mulugu district.
An NCW team visited the alleged crime scene after reports surfaced about a 13-year-old girl being assaulted, with claims of gang rape by five youths. However, upon investigation, the NCW found the allegations to be false. Delina Khongdup, an NCW member, stated the incident had not taken place, and the reporter had apologized for the false report.
The NCW warned against the dangers of misinformation, which can cause public panic and erode trust. They encouraged responsible media practices, emphasizing the potential harm of false reports to social harmony and the necessity to focus on genuine cases. Further actions are expected following a police investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
