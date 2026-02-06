Left Menu

Assam Government's Support for Coal Mine Blast Victims

The Assam government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of three laborers killed in a Meghalaya coal mine explosion. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed officials to visit affected families and noted that efforts are ongoing to identify all Assam victims. At least 18 laborers were killed.

Updated: 06-02-2026 10:27 IST
The Assam government has pledged an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of three laborers who lost their lives in a coal mine explosion in the neighboring state of Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he has tasked a cabinet minister and the Katigorah assembly constituency MLA with visiting the victims' families as a gesture of support.

The blast, which occurred in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, claimed the lives of at least 18 laborers. Sarma conveyed his condolences and affirmed that the state is coordinating with Meghalaya officials to gather more information about the Assam victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

