RBI's Upward Inflation Revision: Precious Metals Impact

The Reserve Bank revised its inflation projection upward for the current fiscal year to 2.1%, with the first two quarters of the next fiscal year at 4% and 4.2%, due to rising precious metal prices. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, core inflation remains stable, experts predict, amid bright food supply prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:11 IST
The Reserve Bank has revised its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 2.1%, influenced largely by higher prices of precious metals.

For the first and second quarters of the next fiscal year, the projection stands at 4% and 4.2%, respectively. Notably, core inflation remains stable at 2.6%, excluding gold.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized geopolitical risks and volatility in energy prices as potential inflation challenges, yet pointed to optimistic food supply prospects.

