India Soars as Boeing & Airbus Eye Major Partnerships

Boeing and Airbus are eyeing India as a major hub for aircraft parts manufacturing. With a promising trade agreement, the US plans to lift tariffs on these components, while Boeing already sources over USD 1.25 billion annually from India. Airbus aims to increase its sourcing to USD 2 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Boeing and Airbus are setting sights on India as a pivotal hub for aircraft parts manufacturing, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

With the US agreeing to remove tariffs on select Indian aircraft components, the collaboration between these aviation giants and India is set to deepen, as Boeing already exceeds USD 1.25 billion in annual sourcing from the country.

Airbus, following this trajectory, plans to elevate its sourcing to USD 2 billion by 2030, underscoring the growing significance of the India-US aviation alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

