India Soars as Boeing & Airbus Eye Major Partnerships

Boeing and Airbus are setting sights on India as a pivotal hub for aircraft parts manufacturing, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

With the US agreeing to remove tariffs on select Indian aircraft components, the collaboration between these aviation giants and India is set to deepen, as Boeing already exceeds USD 1.25 billion in annual sourcing from the country.

Airbus, following this trajectory, plans to elevate its sourcing to USD 2 billion by 2030, underscoring the growing significance of the India-US aviation alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)