India Soars as Boeing & Airbus Eye Major Partnerships
Boeing and Airbus are eyeing India as a major hub for aircraft parts manufacturing. With a promising trade agreement, the US plans to lift tariffs on these components, while Boeing already sources over USD 1.25 billion annually from India. Airbus aims to increase its sourcing to USD 2 billion by 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Boeing and Airbus are setting sights on India as a pivotal hub for aircraft parts manufacturing, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
With the US agreeing to remove tariffs on select Indian aircraft components, the collaboration between these aviation giants and India is set to deepen, as Boeing already exceeds USD 1.25 billion in annual sourcing from the country.
Airbus, following this trajectory, plans to elevate its sourcing to USD 2 billion by 2030, underscoring the growing significance of the India-US aviation alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing
- Airbus
- India
- aircraft parts
- OEM
- trade agreement
- Piyush Goyal
- US tariffs
- sourcing
- aviation
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Anand Sharma Challenges Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Over Trade Remarks
Paving New Pathways: India-US Trade Agreement Boosts Textile Industry
India–US Trade Agreement Set to Transform Textile Exports, Boost Competitiveness
India-US Trade Agreement Spurs Optimism in Gem, Jewellery and Textile Sectors
India's Leverage Grows in Global Trade: Minister Piyush Goyal at NDTV Profit Conclave