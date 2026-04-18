Piyush Goyal Targets DMK's 'Family Rule' Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has lashed out at Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, accusing it of fostering corruption and perpetuating 'family rule.' Speaking in Ooty, Goyal expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win the upcoming Assembly elections slated for May 4.

Goyal highlighted allegations that bribery is rampant for securing government jobs in Tamil Nadu, a situation he described as intolerable. He was particularly critical of Udhayanidhi Stalin's nomination as Deputy Chief Minister, branding it a clear example of dynastic politics and asserting it does not align with Tamil cultural values.

Asserting that NDA is committed to uprooting the alleged corruption under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's administration, Goyal emphasized collective efforts by the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, AMMK, and other alliance partners. Meanwhile, routine election monitoring saw Goyal's helicopter searched by an Election Flying Squad upon landing, with no cash or valuables discovered.