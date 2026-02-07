Left Menu

South India Drives Surge in India's Used Car Market

Cars24's 2025 data reveals a regional concentration in India's used car market, with South and West India leading in demand. Maharashtra tops state-level contributions, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat. North India remains significant, while East India holds a stable presence. The data indicates a shift towards state-specific demand dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:32 IST
Cars24's comprehensive 2025 data provides an insightful look into the evolving landscape of India's used car market, revealing a pronounced regional demand concentration. The southern and western states are emerging as leaders, with South India accounting for 41.5% and West India following closely with 34.2% of demand.

Maharashtra has emerged as the largest state in the market, contributing 20.7% of national demand. Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh also play significant roles, marking a shift from reliance on traditional hubs. North India remains pivotal, contributing 24.8%, highlighting the persistent demand in this region.

East India, although smaller in scale, maintains steady transaction activity. Overall, Cars24's data indicates a shift in market dynamics, with state-level performance overtaking national averages as a growth determinant, underscoring the increasing importance of regional markets in India's automotive ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

