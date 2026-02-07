South India Drives Surge in India's Used Car Market

Cars24's comprehensive 2025 data provides an insightful look into the evolving landscape of India's used car market, revealing a pronounced regional demand concentration. The southern and western states are emerging as leaders, with South India accounting for 41.5% and West India following closely with 34.2% of demand.

Maharashtra has emerged as the largest state in the market, contributing 20.7% of national demand. Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh also play significant roles, marking a shift from reliance on traditional hubs. North India remains pivotal, contributing 24.8%, highlighting the persistent demand in this region.

East India, although smaller in scale, maintains steady transaction activity. Overall, Cars24's data indicates a shift in market dynamics, with state-level performance overtaking national averages as a growth determinant, underscoring the increasing importance of regional markets in India's automotive ecosystem.

