Left Menu

Arson Suspected in Major Rail Disruptions During Winter Olympics

Italian police suspect arsonists disrupted rail services near Bologna, impacting the Winter Olympic Games. The fire damaged track switches and cables, causing delays for various train services. The affected line is crucial for connections to the event co-hosted by Milan and Cortina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:24 IST
Arson Suspected in Major Rail Disruptions During Winter Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian police announced suspicions of arson targeting rail infrastructure near Bologna, which caused significant disruptions on the inaugural day of the Winter Olympic Games.

The fire damaged a track switch and severed critical electrical cables, resulting in delays of up to two hours across high-speed, Intercity, and regional train services. The act is believed to be deliberate, but no one has yet claimed responsibility, according to a police spokesperson. Transport police and the anti-terrorist Digos unit are actively investigating the incident on-site.

The affected line runs between Bologna and Venice, creating additional complications for routes connecting Bologna with Milan and the Adriatic coast. Milan is a co-host for the Winter Games, along with Cortina, which can be accessed from Venice by train.

TRENDING

1
Exemplary Leadership: Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Receives Army Commendation

Exemplary Leadership: Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Receives Army Commendation

 India
2
Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Winter Carnival, Highlights State's Development and Cultural Values

Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Winter Carnival, Highlights State's Development a...

 India
3
Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Gestures

Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Ges...

 India
4
Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026