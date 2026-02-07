Arson Suspected in Major Rail Disruptions During Winter Olympics

Italian police announced suspicions of arson targeting rail infrastructure near Bologna, which caused significant disruptions on the inaugural day of the Winter Olympic Games.

The fire damaged a track switch and severed critical electrical cables, resulting in delays of up to two hours across high-speed, Intercity, and regional train services. The act is believed to be deliberate, but no one has yet claimed responsibility, according to a police spokesperson. Transport police and the anti-terrorist Digos unit are actively investigating the incident on-site.

The affected line runs between Bologna and Venice, creating additional complications for routes connecting Bologna with Milan and the Adriatic coast. Milan is a co-host for the Winter Games, along with Cortina, which can be accessed from Venice by train.