Left Menu

Modern Marvel: Rajahmundry Airport Terminal Nears Completion

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced the near completion of the new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari. The terminal, equipped with modern facilities, is designed to enhance passenger experience and boost regional connectivity, targeting completion by March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajahmundry | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:27 IST
Modern Marvel: Rajahmundry Airport Terminal Nears Completion
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for regional air travel, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has confirmed that the new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport will soon be ready for inauguration as construction progresses swiftly.

The terminal promises state-of-the-art facilities intended to provide maximum comfort for passengers, with efforts concentrated on meeting the March 31 deadline, according to the minister's office. Following a review conducted alongside officials from the Airports Authority of India, Minister Naidu praised the ongoing work aimed at increasing passenger capacity and enhancing travel experiences.

Strategically developed to reflect the local cultural heritage and support the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu event, the new terminal is poised as a pivotal development for the Godavari region. Expected to stimulate tourism and economic growth, the completed terminal will also potentially attract new flight services to Rajahmundry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026