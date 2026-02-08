Modern Marvel: Rajahmundry Airport Terminal Nears Completion

In a significant development for regional air travel, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has confirmed that the new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport will soon be ready for inauguration as construction progresses swiftly.

The terminal promises state-of-the-art facilities intended to provide maximum comfort for passengers, with efforts concentrated on meeting the March 31 deadline, according to the minister's office. Following a review conducted alongside officials from the Airports Authority of India, Minister Naidu praised the ongoing work aimed at increasing passenger capacity and enhancing travel experiences.

Strategically developed to reflect the local cultural heritage and support the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu event, the new terminal is poised as a pivotal development for the Godavari region. Expected to stimulate tourism and economic growth, the completed terminal will also potentially attract new flight services to Rajahmundry.

(With inputs from agencies.)