Cement Giants See Double-Digit Sales Growth Amid Price Pressures

Major cement companies reported strong sales volume growth in December 2025, despite challenges like rising costs and pricing pressures. Industry leaders, including UltraTech and Ambuja, remained optimistic about future demand, aided by infrastructure growth and tax measures, although profitability was impacted by increased input costs and new labour codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Leading cement companies, including major players like UltraTech and Ambuja Cements, reported impressive double-digit growth in sales volumes for the December 2025 quarter. Despite this positive sales trajectory, realisation prices remain under pressure due to factors like rising input costs and new labour codes, affecting overall profitability.

The industry echoes optimism for future demand, buoyed by infrastructure-led growth and supportive tax adjustments. Capacity utilisation and non-trade sales have notably increased, yet rising costs of pet coke, coal, and other materials continue to pose significant challenges.

Key industry figures maintain confidence in the sector's potential for continued growth, with expectations of improved demand and better pricing in the forthcoming months. Efforts to balance between volume and value remain critical as the sector navigates these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

