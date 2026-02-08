Cement Giants See Double-Digit Sales Growth Amid Price Pressures

Leading cement companies, including major players like UltraTech and Ambuja Cements, reported impressive double-digit growth in sales volumes for the December 2025 quarter. Despite this positive sales trajectory, realisation prices remain under pressure due to factors like rising input costs and new labour codes, affecting overall profitability.

The industry echoes optimism for future demand, buoyed by infrastructure-led growth and supportive tax adjustments. Capacity utilisation and non-trade sales have notably increased, yet rising costs of pet coke, coal, and other materials continue to pose significant challenges.

Key industry figures maintain confidence in the sector's potential for continued growth, with expectations of improved demand and better pricing in the forthcoming months. Efforts to balance between volume and value remain critical as the sector navigates these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)