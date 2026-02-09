Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd., a prominent player in the textile industry, has recorded impressive financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending December 2025. Operating revenue surged by 348.39% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, reaching ₹98.91 crores, with EBITDA climbing 447.54% to ₹6.47 crores.

The company has notably surpassed ₹100 crore in export revenues, showcasing its adeptness in serving global markets and delivering large-scale apparel orders. The export and institutional segments showed strong order inflows, underpinning customer trust and the company's production efficiency.

With 25 years in the industry, Garment Mantra continues to enhance its domestic and international presence. The launch of a Tamil Nadu distribution network aids its nationwide reach. Lead by Mr. Prem Aggarwal, the company remains a key contributor to India's growing textile exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)