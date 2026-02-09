Left Menu

Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. reports significant growth in revenue and profit for Q3 FY26, fueled by strong export performance and robust domestic operations. The company crosses ₹100 crore in export revenue and sustains repeat business from global clients, indicating profitability and market resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:51 IST
Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Reports Earnings for 9MFY26, PAT Jumps 499 Percent YoY. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd., a prominent player in the textile industry, has recorded impressive financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending December 2025. Operating revenue surged by 348.39% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, reaching ₹98.91 crores, with EBITDA climbing 447.54% to ₹6.47 crores.

The company has notably surpassed ₹100 crore in export revenues, showcasing its adeptness in serving global markets and delivering large-scale apparel orders. The export and institutional segments showed strong order inflows, underpinning customer trust and the company's production efficiency.

With 25 years in the industry, Garment Mantra continues to enhance its domestic and international presence. The launch of a Tamil Nadu distribution network aids its nationwide reach. Lead by Mr. Prem Aggarwal, the company remains a key contributor to India's growing textile exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

 India
2
India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan

 Global
3
Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

 India
4
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026