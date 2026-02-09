Kalabandhu Foundation Lights Up Bengaluru with Youth Cultural Talent Festival 2026
Kalabandhu Foundation's Youth Cultural Talent Festival 2026 in Bengaluru highlighted youth creativity and cultural excellence. Notable attendees included respected figures from various fields. The event featured a social drama, 'Addiction to Youth is Deadly,' and awarded outstanding participants, reinforcing the foundation's commitment to arts and youth empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Kalabandhu Foundation made a significant mark in Bengaluru with its Youth Cultural Talent Festival 2026, an event that put a spotlight on youthful creativity, cultural excellence, and social awareness. Held in Karnataka's capital, this festival was inaugurated by Dr. Shankar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi, setting the stage for a culturally enriching initiative.
The festival drew the presence of esteemed individuals such as Shri Easwar S. Rayadhu from the election office, Dr. Bickey Bangari from the Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting, and other notable figures spanning sectors like academia, media, and the arts. The presence of such dignitaries underscored the event's significance in promoting social and cultural unity.
A highlight of the festival was the performance of 'Addiction to Youth is Deadly,' a thought-provoking drama by Shri Mysore Ramanand and team. Additionally, dance troupes energized the audience with their vibrant performances. In recognition of their talent and effort, outstanding participants received certificates, awards, and mementos, reaffirming the foundation's dedication to supporting arts-driven youth empowerment.
