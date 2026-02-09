Lammy Pledges Support Amid Leadership Pressure
David Lammy, the British deputy prime minister, has expressed his support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer amidst growing pressure due to the Mandelson-Epstein scandal. Lammy emphasized the importance of staying focused on their mission to bring change to Britain, despite the distractions caused by recent events.
British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has publicly expressed his support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amidst increasing scrutiny over Starmer's leadership following the Mandelson-Epstein scandal.
Lammy took to the social media platform X to voice his backing, underscoring the need to remain focused on their broader mission of transforming Britain.
"We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that," Lammy declared, as calls for accountability and clarity continue to grow.
