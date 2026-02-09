Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Despite Takaichi's Triumph

Sanae Takaichi's landslide victory in Japan's elections may lead to increased volatility in financial markets. Her fiscal policies, including suspending the sales tax on food, have already impacted the yen and bonds. Tensions may rise with the Bank of Japan over potential monetary tightening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:59 IST
Uncertainty Looms Despite Takaichi's Triumph
financial markets

Despite Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive victory in Japan's elections, financial markets are bracing for increased volatility in the currency and bond markets. Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party secured a supermajority, enabling her to enact her proposed fiscal stimulus measures.

Takaichi's plans, including suspending the 8% sales tax on food, have already unsettled the yen and government bonds, affecting their levels. The Ministry of Finance is closely monitoring the currency's exchange rate, with officials hinting at potential direct interventions.

Further tensions could arise between the government and the Bank of Japan if Takaichi's fiscal measures trigger a bond selloff, pressuring the BOJ to increase interest rates. The global debate on central bank independence continues to weigh on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

 India
2
Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads

Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads

 India
3
EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

 Italy
4
Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026