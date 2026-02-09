Uncertainty Looms Despite Takaichi's Triumph
Sanae Takaichi's landslide victory in Japan's elections may lead to increased volatility in financial markets. Her fiscal policies, including suspending the sales tax on food, have already impacted the yen and bonds. Tensions may rise with the Bank of Japan over potential monetary tightening.
Despite Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive victory in Japan's elections, financial markets are bracing for increased volatility in the currency and bond markets. Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party secured a supermajority, enabling her to enact her proposed fiscal stimulus measures.
Takaichi's plans, including suspending the 8% sales tax on food, have already unsettled the yen and government bonds, affecting their levels. The Ministry of Finance is closely monitoring the currency's exchange rate, with officials hinting at potential direct interventions.
Further tensions could arise between the government and the Bank of Japan if Takaichi's fiscal measures trigger a bond selloff, pressuring the BOJ to increase interest rates. The global debate on central bank independence continues to weigh on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
