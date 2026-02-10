Left Menu

Russia Stands Firm with Cuba Amid U.S. Pressure

Amidst escalating tensions, Russia pledges support to Cuba as it faces severe fuel shortages and U.S. economic pressures. The U.S. has halted Cuba's oil supply from Venezuela, declared Cuba a security threat, and threatened tariffs on other fuel suppliers. Russia criticizes U.S. tactics and affirms solidarity with Cuba.

On Monday, Russia expressed its commitment to standing with Cuba during its critical fuel crisis, attributed to U.S. economic sanctions and pressure. The U.S. has labeled Cuba a threat to national security, ceasing its oil supply from Venezuela, and issued warnings to other fuel suppliers.

The Kremlin criticized the U.S. approach, highlighting its adverse effects on Cuba and confirming ongoing discussions with Cuba for potential solutions. Russian efforts to restore diplomatic ties with the U.S. are strained due to differing stances on Cuban treatment.

As Cuba navigates its fuel crisis with measures to conserve resources and deter military intervention, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's dedication to supporting Cuba and Venezuela, opposing unilateral and coercive tactics.

