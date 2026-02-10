India's Mega Infrastructure Boost: Rs 16.10 Lakh Crore Projects Get Approval

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry unveiled plans on Tuesday for 352 infrastructure projects evaluated via the PM GatiShakti Network Planning Group, with a total cost estimate of Rs 16.10 lakh crore.

The group ensures these government projects are planned in an integrated manner, promoting multimodal connectivity and efficient execution. Of these, 201 projects have received sanction with 167 already in progress. To empower state-level infrastructure endeavors, the Ministry of Finance has assigned Rs 5,000 crore to states in the form of 50-year interest-free loans as part of a special assistance scheme for capital investment.

Utilizing new digital platforms, the government improves project tracking, particularly for central initiatives over Rs 150 crore. Since July 2025, PAIMANA publishes detailed project reports for better transparency. Larger projects surpassing Rs 500 crore benefit from the Project Monitoring Group, designed to resolve delays through a multi-tier escalation system, ensuring issues are curated at apt governance levels with possible elevation to the PRAGATI forum.

This strategy, tied to the National Master Plan, accelerates issue resolution, facilitating timely project delivery and the reduction of regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)