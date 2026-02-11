Gold and Silver Surge Amid U.S. Economic Soft Patch

Gold and silver prices were on the rise Wednesday as U.S. Treasury bond yields fell, following the revelation of stalled December retail sales. This suggests a slow economic trajectory ahead of significant jobs data reports. The decline in U.S. yields reduces the cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, which often thrive during macroeconomic shifts like slower growth expectations or policy loosening.

Spot gold increased by 0.7% to $5,057.23 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery saw a 1% rise to $5,081.40 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver surged 2.3% to $82.56 per ounce, recovering from a prior session's 3% dip. Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, observed that recent precious metal prices have deviated from interest rate policies, with lower yields bolstering gold's position.

The decline in U.S. yields emerged after a series of data releases pointed to a potential economic slowdown, giving the Federal Reserve leeway for rate cuts. December's unchanged retail sales hint at reduced consumer spending on big-ticket items, setting the economy on a slower growth path. While investors anticipate several rate cuts by 2026, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack indicated no immediate rate changes are necessary, given the cautiously optimistic economic outlook. Investors are now focusing on the approaching non-farm payrolls and inflation reports for further monetary policy direction.

