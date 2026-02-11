Left Menu

Gold and Silver Surge Amid U.S. Economic Soft Patch

Gold and silver prices climbed as U.S. Treasury yields fell following stagnant retail sales data, hinting at economic slowdown. Lower yields reduce holding costs for non-yielding assets like gold. Investors are eyeing the upcoming U.S. jobs report and inflation data for further insights on the Federal Reserve's rate policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:09 IST
Gold and Silver Surge Amid U.S. Economic Soft Patch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold and silver prices were on the rise Wednesday as U.S. Treasury bond yields fell, following the revelation of stalled December retail sales. This suggests a slow economic trajectory ahead of significant jobs data reports. The decline in U.S. yields reduces the cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, which often thrive during macroeconomic shifts like slower growth expectations or policy loosening.

Spot gold increased by 0.7% to $5,057.23 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery saw a 1% rise to $5,081.40 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver surged 2.3% to $82.56 per ounce, recovering from a prior session's 3% dip. Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, observed that recent precious metal prices have deviated from interest rate policies, with lower yields bolstering gold's position.

The decline in U.S. yields emerged after a series of data releases pointed to a potential economic slowdown, giving the Federal Reserve leeway for rate cuts. December's unchanged retail sales hint at reduced consumer spending on big-ticket items, setting the economy on a slower growth path. While investors anticipate several rate cuts by 2026, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack indicated no immediate rate changes are necessary, given the cautiously optimistic economic outlook. Investors are now focusing on the approaching non-farm payrolls and inflation reports for further monetary policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

 India
2
Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

 Thailand
3
Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

 Global
4
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026