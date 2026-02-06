Pedaling Towards Sustainability: A Cyclothon with Hasiru Farms

In a unique celebration of sustainability and culture, Hasiru Farms marked India's 77th Republic Day and National Road Safety Month with a 77-kilometre Cyclothon.

The event, organized in partnership with the AWF cycling community, emphasized road safety and environmental responsibility.

Cyclists journeyed from Bengaluru to the recently unveiled VRUKSHA project site, participating in a 77-tree plantation drive to commemorate each year of India's Republic.

