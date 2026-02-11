Cartel Drones: The Unexpected Airspace Closure in Texas
A Mexican cartel drone incursion led to a temporary closure of airspace around El Paso International Airport. The incident, lasting several hours, affected many travelers but was resolved by authorities. Concerns remain over the use of drones by cartels for drug trafficking across the US-Mexico border.
El Paso International Airport experienced an unprecedented airspace closure due to a Mexican cartel drone incursion, leaving travelers stranded, according to a statement by the Trump administration.
The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights for 10 days was resolved with swift intervention from defense authorities. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over drug cartels using drones for smuggling and surveillance activities.
Mexican officials, alongside the US Northern Command, are set to meet in Washington to address the situation and seek clarity, as questions regarding the exact nature of the incident persist.