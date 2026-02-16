TotalEnergies Unveils Future-Driven Strategy at Distributor Convention

TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) successfully concluded its annual lubes distributor convention, highlighting its enduring pledge to innovation and sustainable growth in India. Themed 'One Vision, One Direction,' the event hosted 200 distributors, unveiling new products and rewarding top performers for their exceptional contributions.

The convention laid out TEMIPL's ambitious 2026 strategic roadmap, focusing on building mutual trust and enhancing performance within its distribution network. Key initiatives centered on fostering strong distributor relationships to spur accelerated growth through innovation were discussed extensively.

Senior leadership underscored the vital role distributors play in shaping India's automotive aftermarket landscape, with Viken Najarian, CEO of Lubricants Automotive India, acknowledging the critical role of the distribution network in ensuring product accessibility and responsiveness to customer needs. Vincent Minard, Director, reaffirmed the focus on innovation and operational excellence as core to India's growth market strategy.

