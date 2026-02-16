Left Menu

TotalEnergies Unveils Future-Driven Strategy at Distributor Convention

TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited held its annual lubricants distributor convention, emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth. With the theme 'One Vision, One Direction,' the event launched new products and recognized top performers. Leadership stressed the importance of distributors in India's automotive aftermarket ecosystem, outlining a strategic roadmap for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:27 IST
TotalEnergies Unveils Future-Driven Strategy at Distributor Convention
  • Country:
  • India

TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) successfully concluded its annual lubes distributor convention, highlighting its enduring pledge to innovation and sustainable growth in India. Themed 'One Vision, One Direction,' the event hosted 200 distributors, unveiling new products and rewarding top performers for their exceptional contributions.

The convention laid out TEMIPL's ambitious 2026 strategic roadmap, focusing on building mutual trust and enhancing performance within its distribution network. Key initiatives centered on fostering strong distributor relationships to spur accelerated growth through innovation were discussed extensively.

Senior leadership underscored the vital role distributors play in shaping India's automotive aftermarket landscape, with Viken Najarian, CEO of Lubricants Automotive India, acknowledging the critical role of the distribution network in ensuring product accessibility and responsiveness to customer needs. Vincent Minard, Director, reaffirmed the focus on innovation and operational excellence as core to India's growth market strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Escape: Notorious Criminal Flees Bhiwandi Sub-Jail

Daring Escape: Notorious Criminal Flees Bhiwandi Sub-Jail

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Rattle Toy Protest: MLA Faces Legal Heat

Controversy Erupts Over Rattle Toy Protest: MLA Faces Legal Heat

 India
3
Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Australia In Peril

Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Austr...

 Sri Lanka
4
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026