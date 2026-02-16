Tragic Truck Accident at Kuri Bangar: One Dead, Three Injured
A truck accident in Kuri Bangar village resulted in one fatality and three injuries. The driver lost control while avoiding a cyclist, leading to the crash into a kiosk. The deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, while the injured have been hospitalized. Police investigations are ongoing.
A tragic accident occurred in Kuri Bangar village on Monday morning when a truck crashed into a roadside kiosk, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to local police.
The collision happened around 11 am as the truck driver tried to avoid hitting a cyclist, said Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey. Naresh, aged 50, was killed, while Amar Singh, his wife Rajo Devi, and their son Mohit sustained injuries.
The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the injured are receiving treatment in the hospital. The police have confiscated the truck and commenced further investigations, the officer confirmed.
