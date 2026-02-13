Left Menu

SUV Overturns in New Delhi Collision, No Injuries Reported

An SUV overturned after colliding with another vehicle near Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. Authorities confirmed no injuries. Police are reviewing CCTV footage as traffic police and local station teams clear the road for traffic flow and launch rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV overturned following a collision with another vehicle near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday, according to a police source. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the accident.

Police teams promptly arrived at the scene, initiating a rescue operation and ensuring the area is secure for further investigation. Traffic and local police are working diligently to clear the debris and resume normal traffic flow.

Authorities mentioned they are currently reviewing CCTV footage to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

