SUV Overturns in New Delhi Collision, No Injuries Reported

An SUV overturned following a collision with another vehicle near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday, according to a police source. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the accident.

Police teams promptly arrived at the scene, initiating a rescue operation and ensuring the area is secure for further investigation. Traffic and local police are working diligently to clear the debris and resume normal traffic flow.

Authorities mentioned they are currently reviewing CCTV footage to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)