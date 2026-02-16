Left Menu

Trump and Orban: Allies in a 'Golden Era' Amid European Shifts

President Donald Trump is backing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing their strong ties as crucial for U.S. interests. As Hungary faces a pivotal election, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the ‘golden era’ of relations, offering potential financial support, amidst Orban’s strained relations with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:13 IST
President Donald Trump remains committed to supporting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, highlighting their relationship as crucial to U.S. interests, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At a news conference in Budapest, Rubio praised the ties between the two nations, dubbing it a 'golden era' contingent upon Orban's re-election.

The affirmation comes as Orban faces a critical parliamentary election in April. The results could resonate throughout Europe, influencing conservative and far-right movements. Orban, one of Trump's closest European allies, often clashes with the EU, maintaining ties with Russia and criticizing Ukraine.

Rubio, also acting as Trump's national security adviser, emphasized strengthening American ties with Hungary and Slovakia amid strained relations with larger European powers like France and Germany. He reassured of potential U.S. financial support to Hungary, linking it to the personal rapport between Trump and Orban.

