Infamous Fugitive Sajwan Hussain Nabbed After Nine Years on the Run
Authorities have arrested Sajwan Hussain, a fugitive wanted in over 21 criminal cases, including murder and robbery. Hussain, who had evaded capture for nine years, faces existing convictions and pending trials. His arrest resolves long-standing warrants across Mangaluru and Udupi, with further investigations underway.
Mangaluru City Police declared the arrest of Sajwan Hussain, a 42-year-old fugitive notorious for his involvement in over 21 serious criminal cases, on Wednesday. His criminal activities spread across Mangaluru and Udupi, including murders, attempted murders, and gang rape.
After eluding law enforcement for nearly a decade, Hussain was finally apprehended despite previously issued court warrants. His criminal record includes a life sentence pronounced by the High Court in 2020 for a 2008 case involving kidnapping, robbery, and murder at Mulki police station.
Currently, 13 cases against him are pending trial, with multiple arrest warrants still active. Hussain's capture ends his long-standing evasion of justice, and further investigation is set to build more evidence against him.
With inputs from agencies.
