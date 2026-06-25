Gulf Tensions: Oil Prices Stabilize as Diplomatic Negotiations Unfold

Oil Prices Fell To Prewar Levels On Thursday As The United States Said Flows Through The Strait Of Hormuz Were Nearing Normal And Its Top Diplomat Completed A Gulf Tour Aimed At Shoring Up Support For A Preliminary Iran Deal Us Energy Secretary Chris Wright Said On Wednesday Shipments Through The Strait Were Approaching Levels Seen Before The Us And Israel Launched Strikes On Iran On February

Oil prices have stabilized, hitting pre-war levels, as the United States announced that oil shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz are nearing normal. The announcement came in conjunction with a Gulf tour by the U.S. Secretary of State aimed at solidifying support for an initial agreement with Iran.

Iran maintains a defiant stance, with the Revolutionary Guards declaring unauthorized shipping routes as dangerous. The International Maritime Organization reported that since June, 57 ships have navigated the strait as part of an evacuation effort. Meanwhile, U.S. officials assure Gulf allies of enduring peace without compromising regional security.

Amidst these developments, U.S. domestic politics are fraught with tension, as President Trump confronts criticism over his Iran policy. The Senate recently voted against a measure to end U.S. hostilities with Iran, signaling support for Trump's approach. The coming months are crucial as talks continue, with unresolved issues over financial incentives and nuclear inspections at play.