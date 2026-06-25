BofA Alters Rate Hike Forecast Amid Economic Shifts

Bofa Global Research On Thursday Dropped Its Forecast For The Bank Of England To Hike Ratesthis Year

Bank of America Global Research revised its interest rate forecast for the Bank of England, shifting from a prediction of hikes to a more conservative stance. The change reflects declining energy prices, reduced inflation, and a softer economic climate.

The brokerage had initially predicted two rate increases for 2026 and anticipated more aggressive adjustments. Now, it envisions a single 25-basis-point cut in November 2027, highlighting uncertainties amid easing inflation risks.

Amid global central banks’ actions and recent economic data, traders still forecast a potential rate hike by year-end. Such an outlook shows how dynamic economic landscapes can swiftly alter financial strategies.