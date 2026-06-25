IOC Strengthens Olympic Charter to Uphold Political Neutrality

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has amended its charter to reinforce sport's political neutrality. This decision aims to maintain IOC independence amidst growing global complexities and pressures. The reforms may facilitate Russia's return to international sport, with changes to evaluate Olympic inclusion by discipline rather than by sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Senior International Olympic Committee Official Said On Thursday That Olympic Charter Changes Aimed At Reinforcing Sports Political Neutrality Were Vital For Maintaining Ioc Independence In What He Called An Increasingly Complicated World The Ioc Approved Amendments On Wednesday Strengthening Language Emphasising That Sport Should Be Free From Political Interference Critics Say The Reforms Could Ease Russias Return To International Sport It Is More Necessary Than Ever That The Charter Give Us The Power To Maintain Our Independence We Have To Keep The Independence | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:03 IST
IOC Strengthens Olympic Charter to Uphold Political Neutrality

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a significant step towards reinforcing sport's political neutrality, according to a senior official. An amendment to the Olympic Charter aims to preserve IOC independence in a world he described as increasingly complicated. The decision, made during a recent Lausanne meeting, underscores the necessity of maintaining autonomy against mounting pressures.

IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch emphasized the importance of charter protections in empowering the organization to make independent decisions. He highlighted upcoming changes to the sports program, proposing Olympic inclusion evaluations by discipline, offering smaller sports a fair competition chance against larger counterparts.

Amidst these developments, Switzerland received formal government backing to bid for the 2038 Winter Games, potentially bringing them back to Swiss soil for the first time since 1948. Samaranch expressed strong support for the bid, noting the unique connection between the host nation and the IOC headquarters.

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