Rekindling Nissan's Lost Glory: The Ghosn Saga

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Said Calls By Some Shareholders For His Return Reflected Deep Anger Over Years Of Failed Turnaround Plans

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Chairman, asserts that recent shareholder calls for his return underscore deep dissatisfaction with the company's current trajectory. Since his controversial 2018 ousting, Nissan has faced multiple challenges, including declining sales and plummeting share prices.

In a candid discussion with Reuters, Ghosn highlighted shareholder frustrations felt during Nissan's latest annual meeting, noting their discontent with the current leadership. CEO Ivan Espinosa encountered direct opposition but retained board backing despite calls for Ghosn's reinstatement.

As Nissan grapples with fierce market competition and the shift towards electrification, Ghosn remains adamant that significant leadership changes are imperative for revitalizing the automaker's fortunes — a sentiment he believes is echoed by many investors.