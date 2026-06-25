IAEA Praises Egypt's Nuclear Safety Progress

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission has concluded that Egypt has established a strong and comprehensive regulatory system for nuclear and radiation safety, while encouraging the country to make further improvements as it expands its nuclear energy programme.

The findings came after a 12-day Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, the first of its kind conducted in Egypt. The review was carried out at the request of the Egyptian Government and involved specialists from 14 countries alongside IAEA experts. The team assessed Egypt's regulatory framework against international safety standards through document reviews, technical discussions and inspections at several nuclear, medical and industrial facilities.

Egypt is currently constructing its first nuclear power plant at El-Dabaa, which has been under development since 2022, while also operating two research reactors and using radiation sources across healthcare, research and industry.

Experts identify strengths across oversight and emergency preparedness

The review found that Egypt's regulatory framework covers all major nuclear and radiation activities and provides a solid foundation for protecting people and the environment. Among the country's key strengths, the IAEA highlighted its system for developing skilled regulatory staff through structured competence management, its successful Amnesty Recovery Programme for radioactive sealed sources, and its process for incorporating lessons from international nuclear safety experience into domestic regulation.

The review also praised Egypt's emergency preparedness arrangements, noting that the country has built an effective framework that combines radiation monitoring networks, mobile response teams, laboratory support and emergency coordination systems to strengthen national readiness. The expert team visited several facilities during the mission, including the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant construction site, the ETRR-2 research reactor, the 57357 Children's Cancer Hospital and the PETROJET industrial facility.

IAEA recommends updates as nuclear programme expands

The experts advised updating national legislation to bring it into closer alignment with IAEA safety standards, simplifying licensing procedures, applying a more flexible approach to authorising facilities and expanding the country's national strategy for radioactive waste. They spent fuel management to cover all facilities.

Mission leader Zia H. Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, said Egypt has built a comprehensive regulatory infrastructure and should continue to strengthen oversight throughout the construction, commissioning and future operation of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant. He also encouraged further improvements to radiation protection in the medical sector.

ENRRA Chairman Dr Hany Khedr said the review provides an important international benchmark for Egypt as it continues to develop its nuclear programme and refine its regulatory practices. He said the independent assessment will help ensure the country's nuclear safety framework remains aligned with international standards and global best practices.

The IAEA will deliver its final review report to the Egyptian Government within the next three months.