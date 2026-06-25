UN Reaffirms Global Goal to End AIDS by 2030

United Nations Member States have adopted a new Political Declaration reaffirming their commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 during the 2026 United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on HIV and AIDS in New York.

The meeting, held on 22–23 June 2026, marked the final UN High-Level Meeting on HIV and AIDS before the 2030 deadline. The declaration outlines priorities for the next five years and signals continued international support for maintaining progress in the global fight against HIV despite changing health and financial challenges. The agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations involving governments, civil society organisations, communities, people living with HIV and international development partners.

Countries commit to stronger health systems and equal access

Under the declaration, Member States pledged to fully implement existing global HIV commitments while preparing for a sustainable response beyond 2030. Governments agreed to strengthen national leadership, increase domestic and international funding, and work toward achieving the global 95-95-95 targets by 2030. These targets aim for 95 per cent of people living with HIV to know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed to receive treatment, and 95 per cent of people on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

The declaration also calls for HIV services to be integrated into universal health coverage and primary healthcare systems. Countries committed to expanding access to HIV prevention, eliminating mother-to-child transmission, ending paediatric AIDS and improving access to affordable medicines, diagnostics and emerging health technologies.

Member States also pledged to tackle HIV-related stigma, discrimination, gender inequality and legal barriers while ensuring people living with or affected by HIV play a meaningful role in decision-making, service delivery and accountability.

WHO urges action as countries prepare for next phase

During the meeting, Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of the World Health Organization's Department for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections, said global partners must turn the declaration into practical action.

She reaffirmed WHO's commitment to working closely with governments, UNAIDS partners, civil society and affected communities to support implementation of the new commitments.

Recognising that work will continue beyond the current global target, Member States also agreed to hold another United Nations High-Level Meeting on HIV and AIDS in 2031 to review progress, assess remaining challenges and determine future priorities.

On the sidelines of the meeting, WHO partnered with Brazil, Indonesia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNICEF to host a high-level discussion on integrating responses to HIV, tuberculosis, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections. The event focused on new approaches that could help accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals while improving health outcomes worldwide.