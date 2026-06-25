UN Experts Warn AI Could Deepen Gender Inequality

A United Nations Working Group has warned that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies could deepen gender inequality and create new threats to the human rights of women and girls unless stronger safeguards are introduced.

In a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls said AI is transforming the way people access opportunities, participate in society and exercise their rights. The experts said the lack of meaningful regulation could allow existing inequalities to become more deeply embedded in digital systems. According to the report, AI has the potential to reinforce harmful stereotypes, increase exclusion and widen discrimination if gender-related risks are not properly addressed during the design and deployment of these technologies.

AI risks extend across public life and global challenges

The Working Group said AI systems developed without considering gender impacts could limit the participation of women and girls in political, civic and economic life by creating new forms of discrimination and exclusion. The experts identified three priorities for achieving gender equality in the digital era. These include closing the digital divide, ensuring AI strengthens rather than weakens women's and girls' rights, and increasing their participation and leadership in technology development and public decision-making.

The report also raised concerns about several emerging risks linked to AI, including its use in armed conflict, lethal autonomous weapons, climate-related challenges, mass surveillance and technology-facilitated gender-based violence. The experts said these threats are already affecting communities around the world and often have a greater impact on women and girls who experience multiple forms of discrimination.

Responsible AI can expand opportunities for women and girls

Despite the concerns, the Working Group said AI also offers significant opportunities when developed responsibly. It highlighted the technology's potential to improve access to education, healthcare, financial services and justice while supporting greater inclusion. The experts urged governments to adopt human rights-based and feminist approaches to AI governance, strengthen regulatory frameworks and improve accountability for the use of AI technologies.

They also called for women and girls to play a meaningful role in shaping AI systems and supported international discussions on establishing global limits for high-risk AI applications. The Working Group said ensuring technology promotes equality, protects human rights and respects human dignity should be treated as an immediate global responsibility.