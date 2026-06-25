UNICEF and Gavi Push for Bundibugyo Ebola Vaccine

UNICEF and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have launched a new initiative to accelerate the development and availability of a vaccine against Bundibugyo Ebolavirus disease, a strain of Ebola for which no approved vaccine currently exists.

UNICEF has issued a Request for Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting vaccine developers and manufacturers to share details about their vaccine candidates, development timelines and production plans. The information gathered will help determine how Gavi's recently announced US$40 million funding commitment can best support manufacturing and ensure vaccines are available quickly if they prove safe and effective.

The initiative builds on ongoing collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), with the aim of identifying the most promising vaccine candidates and preparing them for emergency use during future outbreaks.

Outbreak highlights urgent need for new vaccine

The Bundibugyo strain is responsible for the current Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. Health authorities have confirmed 1,094 cases and 277 deaths in eastern DRC, including children. Uganda has reported 20 confirmed cases and two deaths linked to the outbreak.

Although a global stockpile of vaccines exists for the Ebola Zaire species, there is currently no licensed vaccine available to protect against the Bundibugyo strain. UNICEF manages the Ebola vaccine stockpile on behalf of the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision, with funding support from Gavi. To strengthen the current outbreak response, Gavi has committed US$50 million through its First Response Fund. The package includes up to US$10 million for routine immunisation, protection of healthcare workers and outbreak control, alongside US$40 million dedicated to accelerating vaccine access.

Focus on manufacturing and African production

The Expression of Interest will help shape future agreements that support manufacturing readiness, regulatory approval processes and access to both investigational and licensed vaccines. Gavi plans to use the information provided by manufacturers to support production scale-up, advance regulatory pathways such as the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and WHO prequalification, and prepare vaccine supplies for rapid deployment during outbreaks.

Developers have been asked to provide details on product suitability, projected development schedules and how their vaccine candidates align with global public health priorities. UNICEF said proposals involving vaccine production in Africa will receive special consideration as part of efforts to strengthen regional manufacturing capacity.

The responses will also help guide UNICEF's future vaccine procurement plans, ensuring the global health community is better prepared if an effective Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine becomes available.