Boosting the Future: VOC Port's Green and Tech Transformation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has launched projects worth Rs 1,500 crore at V.O. Chidambaranar Port to modernize infrastructure, enhance technology, and promote clean energy. These initiatives aim to transform the port into a key transshipment hub, bolstering regional and global connectivity, and stimulating economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:39 IST
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has unveiled a strategic investment of Rs 1,500 crore at V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin. The projects aim to upgrade the port's infrastructure and introduce new-age technologies, setting the stage for the port to become a major transshipment hub in Tamil Nadu.

The series of inaugurations included over Rs 160 crore in developments, notably a maritime heritage museum highlighting the port's history and modern advancements in road infrastructure and digital twin technology. Furthermore, foundational works were laid for projects worth Rs 1,340 crore, with investments in renewable energy, shipbuilding equipment, and an anti-drone security system.

These initiatives, aligning with the government's vision of a self-reliant and technologically advanced maritime sector, promise to reduce logistics costs, boost industrial and tourism opportunities, and revitalize the port's competitive standing within international trade networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

