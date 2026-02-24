Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Economic Destination in India

During a recent visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled investment proposals amounting to an impressive Rs 1 lakh crore. Adityanath indicated that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 60,000 crore have already been secured.

The Chief Minister held fruitful discussions with key Singaporean officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Energy Minister, focusing on enhancing economic cooperation and investment potential in Uttar Pradesh. He also engaged with top executives from leading global fintech and investment firms, such as GIC and Blackstone.

Highlighting the state's transformation, Adityanath expressed interest in developing a world-class MRO ecosystem at Jewar International Airport, drawing parallels with Singapore's renowned MRO services. The visit signifies Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a reputable economic hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)