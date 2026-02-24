Jammu & Kashmir's Aviation Connectivity Takes Flight

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a substantial investment towards the expansion of Srinagar International Airport's civil enclave.

The project, valued at Rs 1,677 crore, is poised to be a turning point in regional connectivity, accommodating 10 million passengers yearly.

This infrastructure upgrade is expected to drive economic growth, elevate tourism, and facilitate rapid investment, underpinning a thriving future for the Valley.

