Jammu & Kashmir's Aviation Connectivity Takes Flight

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Rs 1,677-crore expansion of the civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport. This development promises enhanced connectivity and economic growth, serving 10 million passengers annually and boosting tourism and investment in the Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a substantial investment towards the expansion of Srinagar International Airport's civil enclave.

The project, valued at Rs 1,677 crore, is poised to be a turning point in regional connectivity, accommodating 10 million passengers yearly.

This infrastructure upgrade is expected to drive economic growth, elevate tourism, and facilitate rapid investment, underpinning a thriving future for the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

