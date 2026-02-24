Jammu & Kashmir's Aviation Connectivity Takes Flight
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Rs 1,677-crore expansion of the civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport. This development promises enhanced connectivity and economic growth, serving 10 million passengers annually and boosting tourism and investment in the Valley.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a substantial investment towards the expansion of Srinagar International Airport's civil enclave.
The project, valued at Rs 1,677 crore, is poised to be a turning point in regional connectivity, accommodating 10 million passengers yearly.
This infrastructure upgrade is expected to drive economic growth, elevate tourism, and facilitate rapid investment, underpinning a thriving future for the Valley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Indian Highways: A New Era of Connectivity
Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation
Aviation watchdog DGCA announces stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators after surge in aircraft accidents: Statement.
Vande Bharat Express: Powering Jammu and Kashmir's Rail Connectivity
Seamless Connectivity: Noida Airport Partners with Mann Fleet for Mobility Solutions