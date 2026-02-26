Left Menu

Modi Calls for Israeli Tech Investment in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Israeli tech firms to invest in India during a visit to a tech exhibition. Accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi highlighted areas like AI, healthcare, and agriculture as key investment opportunities, emphasizing collaboration through the India-Israel Innovation Bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
On a visit to Israel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to Israeli technology firms to invest in India and collaborate with the country's youth.

During an exhibition tour featuring artificial intelligence, healthcare, and agriculture innovations, Modi was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The event highlighted the growing technology partnership between the two nations.

Modi emphasized the potential for India-Israel collaboration, calling on Israeli companies to explore business opportunities in India across various sectors, notably in agriculture, water management, and digital services.

