MSD Appoints Brecht Vanneste as India Managing Director

MSD, a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Brecht Vanneste as its Managing Director for India, starting March 1, 2026. The announcement underscores MSD's commitment to enhancing its operations in the region.

Brecht Vanneste, an industry veteran with more than 27 years at MSD, previously led the oncology business in China. His extensive experience includes strengthening MSD's oncology presence in Belgium and Luxembourg and holding key roles in sales, marketing, and market access.

Vanneste's academic credentials include an MBA in International Business from Akron University in Ohio, USA, and a Master in Economics & Marketing from Vlekho in Brussels, Belgium. His appointment is expected to bolster MSD's strategic initiatives in the Indian market.