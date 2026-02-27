Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Calls for Creative Peace Amidst Controversial Film Ban

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized the importance of creative peace amidst rising hostility. During her Kerala visit, she discussed the court's stay on 'The Kerala Story 2.' Vadra praised Kerala's spirit of unity after recent landslides and urged showcasing this communal harmony nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:31 IST
In a call for creativity promoting peace and harmony, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the ongoing debate over the film 'The Kerala Story 2.' Speaking in Kerala, she advocated for expressions that foster love and welfare in society.

Vadra, during her three-day visit to the state, responded to inquiries regarding the Kerala High Court's decision to temporarily halt the film's release. She highlighted the growing rhetoric of anger and hatred and underscored the importance of creating content that uplifts the spirit of peace.

Praising the solidarity shown post-Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides, Vadra celebrated Kerala's essence of unity. She encouraged showcasing this camaraderie as a model for the nation. The film's producer, meanwhile, challenged the court's order citing a need to reassess the censor board's decision.

