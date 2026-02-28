Wizz Air Grounds Flights Amid Turmoil

Wizz Air has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until March 7, citing security concerns. The airline made this decision effective immediately, highlighting the volatile climate in the region.

In a statement, Wizz Air confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation. The company is maintaining ongoing communication with local and international authorities, including aviation safety agencies, security authorities, and government bodies.

Wizz Air emphasized it will continue to review operational decisions and remains ready to make necessary adjustments to its flight schedule as the situation develops.