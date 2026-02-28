Left Menu

Global Flight Cancellations Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

Airlines worldwide have suspended flights within the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran. Airspace over countries like Iran, Iraq, and Israel has been largely vacated. The EU's aviation authority advised airlines to avoid the region due to escalating tensions.

Updated: 28-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:52 IST
Airlines across the globe initiated widespread flight cancellations over the weekend as tensions escalated in the Middle East. This follows military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, prompting a virtually deserted airspace over several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain.

Responding to the conflict, the European Union's aviation regulator has strongly advised member airlines to avoid the compromised airspace. Major airlines such as Aegean Airlines, Air France KLM, Lufthansa, and British Airways have suspended services to various destinations and rerouted flights to ensure passenger safety.

The abrupt cancellations are set to affect travel plans significantly until early March, as airlines like Emirates, Etihad, and Virgin Atlantic reevaluate their operations in response to the volatile situation. This measure aims to prevent potential risks posed by the ongoing military conflict.

