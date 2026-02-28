Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Strike Spark Fears of Iranian Uprising

In the wake of US-Israel strikes deep into Iran, speculations surrounding the Iranian Supreme Leader's status surfaced. Although Iran's regime swiftly denied the claims, the crisis has led to heightened tensions with people rushing to secure essentials amid incoming international condemnations and calls for restraint.

Updated: 28-02-2026 21:07 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamnei (File Photo/@khamenei_ir). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Amid international tension, the United States and Israel launched a controversial strike aimed at destabilizing Iran's Islamic regime, raising questions about the fate of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Israeli channels suggested potential fatal consequences, though Iranian authorities quickly refuted these claims, asserting Khamenei's ongoing leadership.

Iran's spokespersons, including Ayatollah Khamenei's representative in India, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, assured his safety while condemning Western aggression. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated all key figures remain unharmed, appealing for calm amid unfolding scenarios.

The assault's aftermath reverberated through Iran, causing traffic chaos and stockpiling of essentials as citizens braced for further developments. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the military escalation, emphasizing adherence to the international peace guidelines enshrined in the UN charter.

