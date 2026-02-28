UK Rallies Support Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Strife

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced strong condemnation of Iran's recent attacks on Israel and other regional partners, reaffirming Britain's commitment to regional defense and stability. The UK has increased its active military forces, including deploying British aircraft in the area to bolster defensive operations.

Prime Minister Starmer denounced Iran's strikes as 'indiscriminate,' expressing grave concern over civilian casualties. While the UK was not involved in the US-Israel joint operation targeting Iran, it remains clear about the threat posed by the Iranian regime, which has allegedly sponsored numerous attacks on UK soil.

In light of these developments, security measures for British personnel in the region have been heightened, and diplomatic discussions with European and regional leaders are underway to de-escalate the situation. Starmer urged Iran to cease hostilities and abandon its weapons program to pave the way for peace and stability in the region.